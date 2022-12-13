Maribel Guardia63 years old, woke up with all the attitude this morning, because from the comfort of his home he began to dance salsa in a super sexy way, overshadowing Niurka herselfbut also made it a little more covered.

And it is that Maribel Guardia she began to dance salsa with a well-fitting dress with which he unleashed passions, since the great body that loads is well known in the world of entertainment, but that is not all, because he made his followers know that there is no better way to start the day than dancing.

It may interest you:

“Starting the day dancing is medicine for the body and soul. Do you like to dance? I send you kisses Look: @klaudeth.collection”, writes the actress originally from Costa Rica when she sees the total beauty that is loaded in all aspects, because it is a full monument.

“How beautiful that you have a day as beautiful as I love you!”, “A complete professional for dancing”, “As long as I don’t put the rufo to dance because if she gives someone else’s penny”, “My beautiful I would like to have that energy, I send you kisses from Ecuador, you are great, you inspire me”, “Very beautiful, always with a lot of energy, give me a little of that energy, that’s life, happy day”, write the networks.

It may interest you:

It is worth mentioning that many fans of the beautiful soap opera actress have said that they want to see her in the second season of Siempre Reinas, because she has all the attitude to be part of the reality show.