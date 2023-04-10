Maribel Guardia announced with sadness the death of his son Julián Figueroa, this April 10. The famous actress confirmed that the death occurred on Sunday 9 at the age of 27. In the message, the Mexican star describes that the young man was found lifeless in his house and stressed that he showed no signs of violence. “Unfortunately, he beat us to this shot. He was found unconscious tonight in his room while I was at the theater,” she wrote.

He mentioned that whoever found him called 911, but it was too late. “The medical report indicates that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation,” she added. The artist appreciated the messages from followers and acquaintances, but she said she did not have the strength to respond to them.

