More than two months after the death of his son Julián FigueroaCosta Rican actress and singer Maribel Guardia is on vacation on a Mexican beach, in the company of her husband, the lawyer Marco Chacón, her daughter-in-law Imelda Garza-Tuñón, her grandson José Julián, her niece Maribel García and Marcelia Figueroa, her son’s half-sister (fruit of Joan Sebastian’s marriage to Alina Espín). . “Sharing with the family is a blessing,” said the television host on her social networks.

And being on the beach, Maribel Guardia has worn his impact figure. She posted a couple of pictures wearing a red bathing suit, covered in a long mesh dress. He accessorized his outfit with a black hat and sunglasses. It is worth mentioning that in one of these images, he poses with his beloved 6-year-old grandson.

“Children are teachers of love and hope for a better world, José Julián and I send them sailor kisses,” said the renowned 64-year-old film, theater and television actress.

Given this, Maribel Guardia divided opinions; some people have criticized her for wearing a bathing suit, almost three months after the death of her only son. “She forgot the son and the mourning too”, “everyone, I would still be sad to lose my son” or “not mourning”. However, there were many more people who congratulated the actress for the strength she shows before the immense pain of losing a child.

They congratulate Maribel Guardia for her strength.

“Julián wants to see you like this, happy and radiant, and next to his son”, “if I don’t believe your courage and your desire to continue, I really don’t know if I could, my infinite admiration”, “mourning is worn in the heart, not in clothes”, “very pretty Mrs. Maribel, I am very happy to see her radiant and happy like this”, “the most beautiful thing that Julián can see from heaven, his two greatest loves” and more.

On the other hand, before her trip, in a meeting with various media outlets at the Mexico City International Airport, Maribel del Rocío Fernández García (her real name), expressed her thank you for all the support you have received. “The support of the people has been incredible, the love of the people, my co-workers, my family, have been my strength, God first of all, without God I don’t know what I would have done and the experience he had with Julián that It was so cute, that helped me a lot.” Let’s remember that a few weeks ago, she told of seeing her son during the funeral and gave her a hug.

