A few days before the film of ‘Barbie‘ reaches movie theaters around the world, millions of people have joined the trend of the most famous doll in the world, sharing iconic looks inspired by the toy mattel.

The barbie fever Not only has it been adopted by entertainment personalities, but famous brands and companies have made an alliance with Warner Bros and Mattel to launch limited editions of products inspired by the toy, such as Walmart, NYXHot Wheels, Xbox and ALDO.

However, many celebrities have conquered social networks with spectacular looks that make them look like a real Barbieincluding Maribel Guardia.

Recently, Maribel Guardia shared one Photography through the platform instagram where she posed for the camera in a shimmering pink ensemble.

The pretty soap opera actress surprised her 9 million followers on the social network with a postcard where she looks radiant with a pink suit which is adorned with feathers on the sleeves, slippers of the same tone with stones and long kissing earrings.

In the description of the photograph, Maribel Guardia She said good morning to her fans and added “Barbie Season,” asking them to leave pink emojis.

Likewise, the 64-year-old star shared that her look is Ronaldo Anzuresreceiving positive comments where they praise her enviable beauty.

“Beautiful forever”, “Beautiful barbie!”, “Beautiful I loved your outfit. Ideal to go to the movies with my little girl to see Barbie”, “the most beautiful Barbie in the world”, “You are a Barbie. And very beautiful inside. I love you”, “The most beautiful Barbie”, read in comments.

