Maribel Guardia is known for her passion for sport and her dedication to staying in shape, the actress from San José, Costa Rica on this occasion shows off her photos with your favorite leggings to do sport.

The actress retains her glamorous look and style. In fact, she has found a way to combine both by wearing her favorite leggings to exercise. Here are some photos of Maribel Guardia in her favorite leggings so you can be inspired and look fantastic while doing sports.

Animal print leggings

Costa Rican actress Maribel Guardia is known for her elegance and timeless style. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t like incorporating modern elements and in trend his look.

Recently, he has shown how it can look glamorous and fashionable when opting for an outfit made up of some animal print leggings and a hooded jumpsuit that shows off the snake print.

Maribel Guardia she knows how to combine style and comfort without sacrificing a bit of her glamour, and this look is further proof of that. If you are inspired by her style and want to look as fabulous as her, feel free to try a similar outfit.

Animal print, Maribel Guardia’s favorite leggings. Photo: Special

The singer and television host Maribel Guardia is a true defender of sportswear and is always looking for new ways to combine style and comfort. one of his outfits to exercise that has caused a sensation on social networks is the one he wore in one of his photographs published on Instagram.

It is a set of leggings and top in an attractive animal print in purple. To complete her sports outfit, Maribel Guardia chose a Dolce&Gabbana sports shoes It matched perfectly with the rest of her clothes.

one color leggings

The Julian Figueroa’s mother She is known for her passion for sports and her dedication to staying in shape. And to prove it, she often shares Photographs of herself in the gym with the most striking and attractive outfits.

In one of these images, he is seen posing with a red lycra shorts jumpsuit and long sleeves, which add a touch of color and sophistication to your sporty look. To complete her outfit, Maribel Guardia has chosen a sport cap and shoes of the same red color, thus achieving a harmonious and fashionable set.

If you want to show off your body just like the famous actress and host Maribel Guardia and you are looking for the most striking outfit to exercise, the lycra shorts jumpsuit in red color that I mentioned above could be an excellent option.

However, you may also choose to complete a one color outfitsuch as green or purple, that’s how he wears them Maribel Guardia. Colors have great power over our mood and by choosing bright and happy tones, you can feel more energized and motivated to exercise.

So if you want to feel like a big dose of vitality and energydo not hesitate to try with a colored sports outfit. Remember that, in addition to being an excellent option for exercising, it will also help you feel more confident and comfortable with yourself while you exercise.