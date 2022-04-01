Mexico.- The comedy show Me Caigo de Risa has undergone various transformations, as as the eighth season progresses, some of its iconic comic actors have said goodbye to the set of the “Dysfunctional family”, two weeks ago with the departure of Ricardo Margaleff and now with Mariazel’s departure Who else left the program.

This news has filled with sadness the fans of Me Caigo de Risa, Well, the members who say goodbye to the program continue to join to dedicate their time to new projects and opportunities.

The news was revealed during this Thursday’s broadcast, when Faisy without prior notice told the microphone that the Spanish actress and comedian would leave the program.

“Today is the last program of this season of Mariazel”, said Faisy, almost immediately, guests and spectators alike exclaimed “Nooo!” and then the members of the program joined in lamenting Mariazel’s departure from this season.

When taking the floor, the beautiful actress Mariazel, a little saddened, revealed that she would be leaving the show to join another project. Although she did not specify what her new plans were about, some users began to speculate and pointed out that she would probably join the new season of Challenge 4 elements.

“I’ve always said it, for everyone there is a before and after Me Caigo de Risa, not only personally, because here we have found a great family”Mariazel mentioned during the broadcast.

As expected, this news filled the fans of the show and Marizel with sadness, and through various messages they wished her much success in her new project.

“You are the soul of that program, you will be greatly missed”, “May God bless her always in her new projects”, “We will miss you Mariazel, without a doubt you are one of the best dysfunctional sisters”, were some of the messages sent to the actress on social networks.