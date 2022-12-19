The actress and host from Barcelona, ​​Spain Mariazel share more than one Photography on their social media like instagram where he poses with a Red dressundoubtedly inspires with its ideal outfits for a special occasion, for example Christmas dinner or the New Year celebration.

On Instagram, Mariazel Olle Casals boasts that the Red color is one of his favorites when it comes to exuding sensuality, of course it is a tone that denotes passion and strengthso if you choose it you will attract more than one curious look.

red velvet dress

Red velvet is one of the fabrics that signify elegance, so you can bet like Marizael on a red velvet dress, if you want to look the most jovial and fun you can take a short dressor what do you think if you are looking for a long dress with leg slitdo not forget the sneakers with high heels.

The Spanish model and actress on TvAzteca highlights her beautiful outfit with a hairstyle that is a perfectly stylized high tail of hair, also combines the Red velvet long-sleeved dress with somewhat dark stockings, the red Carmine lipstick gives a special touch to the whole look.

Mariazel and her red dresses, outfit ideas for a special occasion. Photo: SPECIAL

Red sequin dress

Mariazel also shares a photo on Instagram where a short red sequin-type dress looks perfectly, this means that it shines brighter than a star and it is an ideal piece to spend with your favorite person or even a family dinner, but calm down, here is the time to reduce accessories.

Long red dress with black accessories

The color red combines very well with the color black, just like Mariazel, you can combine a long red dress with accessories in black, such as a belt or shoes Either open or with sandals, to give your look more drama, comb your hair in waves and wear it loose as the host of TUDN USA, TUDN MEX and Me caigo de risa does.

Red dress and ruffles

For a special occasion but with a more relaxed tone, you can be inspired by Mariazel because she wears a beautiful red dress with rufflesand to attract all eyes on your afternoon walk to the beach, what do you think if you take a single covered shoulderwhich adds freshness and delicacy.

Mariazel and her red dresses, outfit ideas for a special occasion. Photo: SPECIAL

On your work trip to enjoy the World Cup Qatar 22Mariazel has also posed spectacularly with a very similar dress, and it is that she wears a mini dress tied at the waist with a thread tie and one more with ruffles.

Without a doubt, all the photos of Mariazel on Instagram are very inspiring if you don’t know what clothes to combine, a style that suits her perfectly and with which she highlights her natural beauty.