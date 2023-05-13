Before shutting down forever, Maria Miceli published a moving farewell post on social media. The dancer died at the age of 35

Maria Micelidancer and model from Manerbio (Brescia), died forever at the age of 35.

After a long battle, Maria Miceli’s heart stopped forever. She failed to beat that disease that had taken over his life. The ballerina, in spite of everything, has not never stopped smiling and this is the memory that will live on in the hearts of all those who knew and loved her.

She was known for taking part in the casts of many broadcasts signed by Mediaset, Rai and Sky. You also participated in Camera-Cafè. From an early age she approached the world of classical dance, she trained in the Academy and managed to take two degrees: Literature and Archeology and Cultures of the ancient world.

However, Maria was not loved only for her television appearances or for her culture, but because she was a person wonderful both inside and out.

He always showed his will to live and fought with all his might, but the disease got the better of him. Today the last farewell will be celebrated in the Church of Manerbiowhich will be packed with people.

Maria Miceli’s last post

The ballerina greeted all her friends with one last post on social media. You have chosen a line from Jalal ad-din Rumi’s poem. A text that speaks of life, travel, love and hope. A text that teaches never give up.

Maria Miceli chose an image with a colorful, cheerful background and accompanied it with these words: “Love is the bridge between you end everything” – “Love is the bridge between you and everything”.

Immediately, in support of his words, numerous farewell comments and beautiful words arrived in memory of the dancer. She is a beautiful person, smiling, able to brighten anyone’s day. As you wrote someone, you now you will dance free in the clouds.