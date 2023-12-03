Harry Bodaan was the successful owner of a five-star hotel in Costa Rica when his resort was rocked by a gruesome murder of one of his guests. More than three years later, the case continues to haunt the Dutch hotel boss: teeth marks would indicate his involvement. Even though the judge acquitted him, the Public Prosecution Service in Costa Rica will not let him go. “My life has unjustly been hell for three years.”

