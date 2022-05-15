Real Madrid’s substitute forward position is up in the air, with Jovic and Mariano enjoying minutes in these last few league games to show that they can stay in the team and contribute from the bench. Luka Jovic started against Atlético de Madrid, and tonight it was Mariano’s turn to play from the start.
Although Luka Jovic played against a stronger rival than Cádiz, his role in the minutes he played was not the best, unlike Mariano. The Dominican took five minutes to open the can and send Ancelotti a clear message.
The game had barely started, with the teams settling down on the pitch, when Rodrygo disrupted the Cadiz defense with a great play down the right wing that served to assist Mariano, who only had to shoot between the three posts. Rodrygo is ending the season at a great level, showing that he deserves to start on May 28 in Paris, and has been the greatest danger that Real Madrid has generated in the first 45 minutes.
This is Mariano’s third league start of the season, and the first goal he has scored in domestic competition this year. He had previously given an assist in Real Madrid’s 1-2 victory against Elche on November 30.
