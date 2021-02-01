With the end caps, no euphemisms. This is how the national senator and leader of La Cámpora, Mariano Recalde, expressed himself against Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, whom he questioned for not having been vaccinated against the coronavirus and even accused of “infecting others.”

Interviewed by FM La PatriadaThe Kirchner senator insisted that the head of government should have applied Sputnik V, despite the fact that he is less than 60 years old and does not belong to risk groups.

“It seems to me that the City Government should give more information, bring more peace of mind, show a more proactive attitude regarding vaccines, as other governments do, such as the Province or the national one. It seems that underhandedly it is part of the anti-vaccine campaign“Recalde began his accusation.

In this sense, he continued: “The head of government should have been vaccinated, he should take care of himself and others. By not getting vaccinated he got infected and surely spread to others, because he was in contact with people “.

55 years old, Rodríguez Larreta contracted coronavirus on January 6, when the country was just beginning to apply the first of the two doses of Sputnik V necessary for immunization. He was isolated at the time without major complications and resumed his activity days ago.

For Recalde, the attitude of the City Government “is not good.” And he pointed out: “It should be more explicit and more promoter of the vaccine. In an implicit way it is part of that anti-vaccine campaign that is inexplicable.”

The senator’s statements come at a time when the immunization of politicians over other risk groups is in question.

In Argentina, President Alberto Fernández, Vice President Cristina Kirchner, the Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García, and the Minister of Health of Buenos Aires, Daniel Gollan, have already been vaccinated. Also the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, and his deputy minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak, who are not health personnel nor do they go for six decades.

In the City, the first doses that reached the district – about 30 thousand – were distributed among health workers. And the idea is to continue with the rest of the risk groups.

The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, told Clarion that neither he nor his officials are going to be vaccinated until their place in line arrives. “Until it is the turn of the strategic personnel,” he said.

