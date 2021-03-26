Tilda Swinton, in ‘The Human Voice’.

Seeing Mariano Rajoy responding with an open face before the National Court, barely touched with the white wireless earpieces in each ear, put an Almodovarian touch to the string of leaders who knew nothing of what was cooking at home. And Almodovarian not because of surreal, because of challenging, because of aesthetically powerful and all the qualifications that the manchego deserves even when it comes out worse, or less well, but because they remembered the magnetic Tilda Swinton all the time in the monologue of his recent short, Human voice. She alone and her white headphones give it her all. They deserve it all.

We do not know if the voice of Rajoy and his henchmen is strictly human in the sense that Swinton achieves — in pain, overcome by an effort to overcome and at the same time surrender— or rather papier-mâché, by all repeating the same script of incredible ignorance in his answers, but we do know that the former Prime Minister he doesn’t deserve an Oscar. Not a Goya. Not a scratch by chance. As an actor, it didn’t work.

Rajoy testifies as a witness in the trial for box b of the PP. National audience

Catch Almodóvar’s short for the self-referential winks that fill it — that terrace with pots and flowers that we saw in Women at the edge of a nervous attack, those red blood in the clothes so brave, that sleeping under the effect of dangerous sedatives that do not kill … -, everything has a meaning in The human voice, but nothing has it in it Bárcenas case.

And not because it was not self-referential. Which sadly, it was. The difference is that Almodóvar drags us into a shared universe of our past and present where we wanted to be and where we want to be, while he casting of leaders of the PP who have played their role before the audience with so little credibility drag us where we all wish we had never been. That had never happened.

Seriously. The parade of former masked leaders that we endure these days on the air -except for Rajoy, who had the detail- tell us about a too rotten past that no longer has a remedy, as is responsible for confirming the parade of new masked leaders who advance to the sound of transfuguism and flirting with Vox. In the short film by Almodóvar and undone spoiler, We will say that Tilda Swinton puts a great brooch. In the feature film of the PP, this is not yet seen coming. Nowhere.