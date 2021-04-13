Mariano Puig. PUIG / Europa Press

“I have spent my whole life trying not to appear in the photo and now I do it myself,” Mariano Puig (1927-2021) liked to repeat in recent years. The businessman was immersed in writing his memories for a small book that he wanted to give to his wife María, his five children and his grandchildren. After celebrating the centenary of Puig in 2014, the company that his father Antonio created and that he led for decades, he was left wanting to tell more of his own story to his descendants. They were private and family memories since throughout his life Mariano Puig shunned interviews and personalities. The story, at Casa Puig, always had to be written in the first person plural.

In this, the four brothers who formed the second generation of this family business faithfully followed the advice given by their father on his deathbed in 1979. Like so many other sentences of the patriarch, this became a dogma: “Make pineapple, united you will be stronger ”. Mariano Puig and his three brothers always presented themselves as a single force, capable of transforming the perfumery business that his father opened in the basements and ground floor of the house in which they lived, on Valencia Street in Barcelona, ​​in one of the leading fashion and cosmetic companies in the world. Mariano Puig was moved to remember it when he contemplated the Torre Puig in Barcelona, ​​the work of Rafael Moneo, and the company’s offices on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

The buildings are symbols of the current power of Puig, a multinational that today owns brands such as Carolina Herrera, Paco Rabanne, Nina Ricci and Jean Paul Gaultier and that sells products worth more than 2,000 million euros a year. 85% of its business is outside of Spain and the group operates in 150 countries with 26 subsidiaries. The impetus for globalization was already given in this century and is a matter of the current administration, but the first international push was the merit of its visionary predecessors. Mariano and his brothers gradually assumed responsibility from the 1950s and, although they presented themselves as one man, the division of tasks between them was always clear. The first-born Antonio (1924-2018) brought artistic sensitivity and creativity and the second, Mariano, the strategic vision, entrepreneurial and team leadership skills and a nose for the expansion that was built in the sixties. Until power was transferred to the third generation, in 1998, Mariano Puig was the president and CEO of the company. A position that his son Marc occupies today.

Mariano, who died this Tuesday morning at his home in Barcelona, ​​at the age of 93 and for reasons that have not been reported, bore the name of his maternal grandfather. From him and his father he inherited an indomitable character, both in life and in business. He exhibited it from a young age when, still a chemical engineering student, he traveled to Geneva to learn about the Swiss cosmetics business at Givaudan. A stay that served to broaden his vision of the world and to develop his ambition to look beyond the Spanish market. Graduated from the IESE business school, and despite the restrictions on Spanish companies’ relations abroad, Mariano established early and important ties with the United States, Latin America and France. Often this meant taking a suitcase laden with samples of products himself out on a tour of the world himself, and going on adventures and adventures that enlivened his memories. Thus he established his first professional ties with personalities such as Max Factor, Carolina Herrera or Paco Rabanne.

Fiercely competitive, he was also a great athlete. An injury kept him from alpine skiing at 18 and he was redirected to waterskiing. As he did not know how to do anything by halves, he ended up being champion of Spain and president of the Spanish Federation of Nautical Skiing. He was a great fan of sailing throughout his life, which explains the sponsorship of the King’s Cup of sailing in Mallorca that his family maintained for 25 years. He obtained many institutional and business recognitions, but he was very proud of having been a founding member of the Family Business Institute in Spain and its president between 1995 and 1997. Above all, because that meant maintaining the transmission of the values ​​and principles that always they were part of his personal philosophy. In that also followed another maxim of his father. According to his account, when the patriarch called him to explain that he was taking a step back in the company, he told him: “Mariano, in life there are five important stages: learning to do, do, teach how to do, do do and stop doing. ”. He never stopped smiling when he recited that litany.

Eugenia de la Torriente she is the author of the book Puig: 100 years of a family business (Assouline, 2014).