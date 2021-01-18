Laguna Pai is one of the most representative reggae bands in Peru and, despite having more than 10 years in the music industry, they could not avoid being affected by the coronavirus pandemic. However, its members prefer to see the positive side of the situation and generate a change through their lyrics.

Mariano Palacios, vocalist of the group, spoke with La República and spoke about Impulso, his latest EP and about the inspiration that came in the middle of the pandemic. He also opined on the government’s protocols for face-to-face concerts.

If it is already very difficult to be an artist in the country, the pandemic has made it an almost impossible task. How has Laguna Pai done to deal with COVID-19?

I don’t really like to get into the complaint, but it is a situation that is literally almost unfeasible, because as bands and as companies we depend 100% on concerts and the sale of merchandising, on corporate contracts, but everything related to live band show. As there are no such activities, in fact one is left with 30% of the usual income. Sustaining the project with that is almost unfeasible, but it is still possible to endure.

We have been putting up with the situation, happily we have some income from downloads, streaming, royalties. Well with that we have been persisting, but the situation is complicated because there are many people involved in the bands that remain in the air. That’s a bit harsh for us.

How did they generate income during this time?

We have been doing live every Monday, we called it ‘Mondays for ours’ and we were passing a virtual hat. With the idea of ​​continuing to connect with the public and so that people can contribute to us and be able to pay our team, technicians, all the people behind the band.

We’ve been concentrating on content, we were able to record during the early part of the pandemic. We released an EP called Impulso, which we released against all odds and advice, because they told us not to do anything. It seemed important to us because the songs speak of precise themes for the situation.

Now we have started working on the second part, which will be called Eternal with 5 songs. It is the continuation, the second part and conceptually the complement, because it has the idea of ​​transmitting this concept that there are important things in life that give you that ‘eternal impulse’ to get ahead and so that life persists.

Do you think the connection with the public has been lost a bit due to the concert restriction?

I know that in these times there is a tendency to exploit digital platforms and have a little more than before moments of internet connection. We are a bit more old-fashioned and tend to keep a low profile a bit, that’s what we like. We have never thought that it is about us, but about the music.

We have promoted the issues and we have tried to maintain virtual contact, but not so exaggerated. We played a virtual concert called Renace Fest and I personally have also been hired to do private performances by Zoom, which is also challenging and allows you to adapt to new things.

How has Laguna Pai’s creative process changed for the composition of your songs?

I’m not going to lie, sometimes we’ve been meeting. That’s elementary, working from home with music is a bit difficult. I know that it is done nowadays, but there is a magic when it is played live and when it is rehearsed all together that does not happen otherwise. We took all the precautions of the case in rehearsals, but we have worked the recordings almost the same as before.

The creative process has varied, at the beginning of the pandemic you could not get out and that kind of motivated the mind and a lot of issues came up, which were finally worked on in the middle of quarantine. Three or four themes of the confinement came out. We have been working as a team as we have always done, but adapting to the situation.

The industry has already begun to reactivate, with the protocols for face-to-face concerts. Would you comply with these provisions to return with the live shows?

We are eagerly waiting for you to start having presentations. Those measures, I understand that there are people who do not fit them, because they do not make much sense.

I believe that if the concerts are outdoors, with a capacity and in an open space, there would be no problem. What’s more, we have always promoted open-air concerts, we are one of the pioneering bands in that regard. We love it, we love playing during the day.

Does it seem feasible or profitable for them to be carried out in this way? Many artists have said that it is not financially convenient.

For many producers it is a bit unfeasible because you take away the capacity that is the main income and you also limit the sale of beverages that contributes a large part of the profits. I don’t know much about it, but for the industry model it is not profitable, but that does not mean that some things cannot be changed.

Suddenly it’s time for bands to learn to work with fewer people, as happens in other places. I believe that it will always be better to educate, promote, provide information, train, than to prohibit, limit and restrict. Especially in a country where the state has always been absent.

Instead of prohibiting events, municipalities should provide adequate spaces, provide training and provide information to producers to carry out their activities in a different way. The music industry should be promoted, not crushed. That’s my opinion.

We would like to play in parks, that people take their distance and their precautionary measures, but that music is not lacking. Artists can adapt.

During the marches for democracy in November, videos of people cheering the lyrics of some songs from Laguna Pai went viral. How did it feel to see that many young people still identify with your message?

For me it is an honor and I am quite grateful. It was a pleasant surprise because sometimes I think that I write songs because I have a personal need and without any other interest, but finally those compositions come to convey a message that you could never imagine and that generates a change.

That the songs of Laguna Pai are part of this important and profound moment, it was very nice. I would dare say that a kind of spark was activated again. We have always protested through songs, that has been our form of protest for more than 10 years.

What plans does Laguna Pai have for 2021?

Generate full content, continue composing and recording. Since you can’t travel or do concerts, we want to focus on getting more songs out. After Eterno we plan to work on other issues that are already on the way. We are going to explore some virtual options to maintain audiovisual contact with the public, at this time that can be exploited a lot.

