Mariano Díaz has experienced two stages within Real Madrid, one more disappointing than the other, but both were total failures. The player has emerged within the academy of the team from the capital of Spain and after a couple of attempts in the first team, he has not convinced. At the time he was released to Lyon in France, where he got tired of scoring goals and for this reason the club opened the door for the Dominican to return by buying his letter, a decision that has been lacking.
Since his return to the Spanish capital, Mariano has been nothing more than a headache for everyone within the team. A substitute who only adds minutes in minor games and almost always as a substitute and who doesn’t really make a difference on the field. On many occasions, despite the insistence of Real Madrid, Díaz has refused to leave the squad in the markets, something that will now be inevitable.
The player’s contract has come to an end and it is a fact that he will leave the club this summer market. There is not the slightest option to renew and Mariano’s agent confirms that he is already looking for accommodation with his representative, who has spent almost two years of almost total inactivity. England and Serie A seem like viable destinations for the center forward, but at the moment nothing is clear except for his exit through the back door of the white house.
