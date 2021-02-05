Diego Maradona’s death only put a point and followed a part of his life. The slaps continue, to the beat of characters who provide certainty and offer analysis about what happened in recent times with the best soccer player in history.

In this scenario, with an open court case investigating the causes of death and audios of the doctors that leak and further dirty the story, one of the many friends Diego had, Mariano Israelit, gave his version of the events and questioned to the environment of the Ten for the conditions in which he lived his last times.

“They let go of his hand. They gave him beer, they got him drunk on purpose, I never tire of telling it. They knew that he had heart problems and was not medicated. Besides, how Diego lived. When he came back from Mexico, he told me: ‘You don’t know how I recovered after Dubai. I have more than a hundred green sticks. ‘ He told me about it. I replied: ‘You are a king, you have to live as you deserve.’ And his last houses, without detracting, were not in condition. It even rained! And they did not have air conditioning or central heating, when we are talking about a guy who had that twine … “, Israelit said in an interview with Teleshow.

Mariano “El Feo” Israelit and Diego Maradona, already as DT of Gimnasia de La Plata.

At the same time, he assured that Maradona “had him shielded” and like many of his family and friends revealed that he did not have direct access to communicate with Diego.

“As soon as someone they didn’t want called, they changed their chip. I was going to eat at Diego’s house and I told him: ‘Che, I left you a message. Didn’t it reach you? ‘ Because the two accents did not appear. And when he asked for his number, he had to look at the one on the back of the device. It never happened with Guillermo that he didn’t remember his phone number by heart! Look, you were going to touch his cell phone … “.

And he added: “At the wake, I started talking with (Oscar) Ruggeri, Negro (Héctor) Enrique, Checho (Sergio) Batista and with other players from ’86. And they told me they wanted to call him and couldn’t. As an asshole, I thought they blocked me because they didn’t want me to go. But it was the same with everyone. If they did it to Dalma and Gianinna, see if they were not going to do it to the rest! “

Diego Maradona with “Ugly” Mariano Israelit, Guillermo Coppola and Omar Suárez.

Israelit, nicknamed “El Feo” by Diego, shared Maradona’s intimacy from the time he had his first visit to Boca in the early 1980s. He later lived with El Diez in Cuba while undergoing drug rehabilitation treatment. The last time she saw him was in September 2020, at a barbecue in Bella Vista. When he said goodbye, he says that Maradona asked him and Mariano Castro, who was also part of his intimate circle, to come back soon.

“We are never going to abandon you,” they replied. What you have to know is that they filter us and, sometimes, they do not let us reach you. They block us, they change our phone and it’s impossible. And they also erase our numbers so that you can’t call us. ”On the other hand, in the interview with Teleshow, El Feo referred to the audios that were leaked from the doctor Leopoldo Luque and the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov about Maradona’s treatment in the last days of life.

Diego Maradona, Mariano “El Feo” Israelit and Guillermo Coppola, lifelong friends.

“It makes me very sad. And shame. But now they want us to believe that Maradona received the resumes of the doctors, the cooks, and that he decided who to hire. The truth? I can not understand this. For me, there was a systematic plan in place to shield it, ”he pointed out.