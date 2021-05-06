The last season of I am, great battles, great celebrities (still in broadcast) experienced a crisis when in mid-April Mike Bravo, the Marilyn Manson impersonator, announced his retirement.

The production solved the impasse by calling on the stage one of the most recognized participants, Mariano Gardella, ‘Jon Bon Jovi’, who, despite the rush, accepted the challenge without hesitation. In an interview with La República, the Argentine singer reveals his opinion about the program, the jury and the criticism received of his performance.

You came in to replace Mike Bravo ‘Marilyn Manson’. How did you feel?

It was a bit surprising, I was on something else and suddenly production calls me. Was gone Mike bravoIt was obviously challenging because it is rare for a competitor to leave the competition in the middle of the season.

You had to go in and do a duet with Gaona

I had released a song with Gaona some time ago, so it was a bit easier for me to work with him, because I already knew him. But it is not the same to compete with duos that are already set. It’s harder to get in the middle and fit in.

But you already had experience imitating Jon Bon Jovi

I’m being honest, my intention is not to be an imitator . It was never being a copycat. I know that my voice is not identical, but I can imitate it a bit. The issue of acting and giving voice is complicated. Because it is not the same to be in your quiet study, than, in front of the camera, on television and with a jury.

The idea is to use the Yo soy platform so that they listen to my songs. While I’m on the show, I keep promoting my songs. I have a band called GLAMMERS that we do covers and share them on Instagram and on my YouTube channel

Are you preparing a new topic?

Yes, just the next song is a ballad. Generally I do indie, rock-pop songs. I record all the instruments, the drums, the piano. I work with a guitarist, but everything else is produced by me. The next song is going to be piano and voice. Nothing more. It is a very heartfelt song. I’m finishing it between this week and the next.

Would you dare to present yourself in Yo soy Chile?

No, never, since I started on TV I realized that it is very difficult to be in front of the cameras.

After having this experience, I am aware that my imitation is not spectacular. Maybe one or two presentations would do well. But when you don’t have the character that is so accomplished, it’s difficult to sustain an entire competition. I don’t think I’m here to go anywhere.

Michelle Soifer is on the jury in Yo Soy. What opinion did you have of her?

I’m honest, I didn’t know it had songs. I knew she had launched herself as a singer, but I didn’t hear much. I knew her from reality shows.

And now? Have you heard it yet?

Now yes. I listened to it a bit and it doesn’t seem bad to me, it seems good to me, apart from working with a good producer.

Several former Yo soy participants have come out to complain about the program. What do you think of that?

Totally misplaced. First I want to clarify that everyone has their experience and can say what they think. But it seems to me that when one is lucky enough to be in a program like this, a platform that makes you better known, elevates you as an artist; you should always rescue the positive things

I heard that they complained because they have a preference for one, that another goes out of tune here and they make it happen. But I am not only the one who is the most out of tune, it is the one who reaches people the most , who transmits the most and is a lot of things.

I’m not saying you shouldn’t criticize the show. If it is okay to mark shortcomings. But the criticisms that I hear seem to me that they have nothing to do, very misplaced . They don’t seem true to me. I’m not talking about all of them, I’m talking about some.

And the criticisms made by the jury?

It doesn’t affect me because I say: They are right. They may bother me, but they don’t affect me.

And the last criticism that Ángel López gave you?

Ángel’s theme in particular, what makes me a bit of noise is that he says up front that he does not find the imitation, when for example Tony Succar who is a capo musician, Mauri Stern, Katia Palma, and Ricardo Morán himself in the first season, everyone liked the imitation, the voice color. I’m not saying it’s the same. Nobody told me: “You are Bon Jovi.” It is very difficult to achieve that .

But everyone found the Bon Jovi knockoff. And it bothers me a little that Ángel thinks he can’t find the imitation.

What happens is that he has the idea of ​​a live Bon Jovi, there the voice is finite a when you record the disc. In this one, the voice is hoarse, more like mine. I imitate the one you hear on the radio, on the record. Not live. That might confuse you a bit.

Also, for something I made it to the final. If it didn’t seem like me at all, I wouldn’t have reached the end of I am . Otherwise all criticisms are welcome.

