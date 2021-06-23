Bad luck has taken its toll on Mariano García, an athlete from Cuevas de Reyllo who this weekend in Getafe was going to fight for a place in the 800 meters in the next Tokyo Games. He will not be able to do it because of an acute attack of appendicitis, which forced him to undergo emergency surgery this Wednesday morning at the Santa Lucía hospital, in Cartagena, and that will make him miss the Spanish Championship for this purpose of week.

The Fuente Alamero did not yet have the Olympic minimum (1 minute, 45 seconds and 20 hundredths), but due to its current ‘ranking’ it did have more than likely access to one of the three places of the Spanish team in Tokyo. However, all those illusions fade for a 23-year-old athlete who had been preparing his participation in the Games for many months. Last year the pandemic prevented it. Now an untimely appendicitis.

“Unfortunately, after returning to his home in Cuevas de Reyllo, an appendicitis was detected for which he is undergoing surgery. Therefore, he will not be able to be in Getafe, “his representative, Miguel Ángel Mostaza, informed EFE yesterday at noon. García, who was fourth in the Europeans on the indoor track of Glasgow 2019, was low at the last minute last Saturday at the Madrid meeting. He was registered and fell from the test due to severe pain. Doctors thought it was gastroenteritis.

But when he returned home, the discomfort persisted. On Tuesday night he went to the emergency service and after being explored the true origin of the Fuentealamero athlete’s problems was discovered. This morning he underwent surgery and everything went well. He will be out of the hospital in a couple of days and he will have to rest for a good time. The year is over for him. “It’s a tough stick,” his coach, Gabi Lorente, confessed to THE TRUTH.