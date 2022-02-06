Mariano García was reborn this Sunday in New York. And how! The athlete from Cuevas de Reyllo, who last year was left without going to the Tokyo Games due to untimely appendicitis, broke the Spanish record for the 800-meter dash on an indoor track with a stratospheric time of 1:45:12, pulverizing a record that had been in force for 20 years. In addition, the Fuentealamero thus achieves the best world record of the year indoors.

He did it in a Staten Island, in New York, during the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, beating the American Bryce Hoppel (1:46.08) and the Dutchman Tony van Diepen (1:46.49) at the finish line. He won the pupil of Gabi Lorente a very prestigious test and, incidentally, he sent a warning to navigators. The motorcycle, which in 2021 did not finish starting, is back. Next month the Indoor World Cup is held in Belgrade and Mariano García, at 24, wants a medal.