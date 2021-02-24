He took out the motorcycle. And also the anger that he carried inside, after being relegated to third place in the final of the Spanish Championship last Sunday. And so, in the same place (Madrid’s Gallur sports center) and in the same test (the 800 meters), Mariano Garcia (Cuevas de Reyllo, 23 years old) flew this afternoon in the last test of the World Indoor Tour-Meeting of Madrid athletics to do the third best Spanish brand of all time (1:45:66) and beat all his rivals in a top-level event.

Álvaro de Arriba, from Salamanca, who beat him in the Nacional final on Sunday, was fifth this time (1.46: 93). Second this time was the Bosnian Amel Tuka (1:45:95). And third was the French Pierre-Ambroise Bosse (1:45:95). The merit of Mariano García was beat high-quality athletes without thinking about them. He only cared about executing his career plan and did not speculate. His only strategy was to jump out and move forward with heart and soul.

Cuevas de Reyllo ran a lot, wanting to get rid of what happened on the same track just three days ago. Nothing was saved for last and made the most of the hare’s work. When she left, Mariano pushed everything forward, gave his motorcycle gas and forgot about the teammates who were behind. He set a frantic pace to win the race and no one tied him up anymore. Never before had Gabi Lorente’s pupil run so fast on an indoor track.

Thus, he got the third best Spanish brand in history indoors with those 1: 45.66. It is also the sixth best European brand of the year, which makes the Fuente Alamero one of the favorites to fight for the medals in the European Championship that will be held from March 5 to 7 in the Polish city of Torun.