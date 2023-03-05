Real Madrid will make many changes to its squad for the following season, the club urgently seeks a generational change that has been badly postponed and there are several footballers whose continuity remains in limbo. It is being coldly analyzed by the club’s board of directors, while other players are sentenced for more, there is no path in which they can continue in the squad that Ancelotti commands today for just one more year.
The most prominent name in this situation is that of Eden Hazard, the Belgian winger knows that he will have to find an accommodation within the summer market since he is no longer part of the team’s plans, who even consider signing his release letter so as not to have problems on his way out. Another sacrifice will be Mariano, the Puerto Rican striker has long ceased to be important within the team, today he only adds minutes on occasions and it is clear that he has no place in the squad, which he will leave as a free agent.
Mariano’s contract ends this summer and it is clear that no one within Real Madrid is even considering offering him a renewal, since he is a man who is redundant and for whom a lot of money has been invested and very little obtained with the ball. From Spain they report that the future of the almost 30-year-old striker could be within Serie A, since it is to the taste of 3 teams, Atalanta, Torino and Lazio.
