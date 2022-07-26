Dutch cyclist Marianne Vos has won the second stage of the Tour de France Femmes. Vos sprinted to victory after 135 kilometers in Provins, France. The stage win gave her the first place in the general classification. She takes over the yellow leader’s jersey from compatriot Lorena Wiebes, behind whom she finished second in the opening stage on Sunday.

Just before the finish, Vos jumped away from a leading group of six women at the right time. The leading group formed a few kilometers from the finish, when the peloton, which had fallen apart due to crashes, had to let the six go.

In the end, the sprint of the experienced Vos turned out to be too powerful for the other women. In the general classification, she is ten seconds ahead of Italy’s Silvia Persico and twelve seconds ahead of Poland’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma.

The 35-year-old Vos, multiple world and Olympic champion on the track and road, was for years a great advocate of a women’s version of the Tour de France, the race that takes place as a full stage race for the first time in decades this year. 144 women compete for the prizes in eight stages.

tough stage

Afterwards, Vos, who has already booked 240 cycling victories in her career, had to search for words. “What can I say, this is the Tour,” she said. “It’s just a really beautiful day.” Vos did not think it was an easy ride, she said after the finish. “We had to be focused. I knew the roads were getting narrower and the wind was going to play a part. The team has helped perfectly with that.”

The Brabant girl did not immediately think that she was in the decisive breakaway. Even in the last kilometer she hesitated. “Because I knew I had fast girls around me and we all felt that tough final in our legs. I started the sprint and had to hope that it was enough. It is indescribable to win a stage here and to conquer the yellow.” (NRC/ANP)

