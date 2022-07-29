Marianne Vos won the sixth stage of the Tour de France Femmes on Friday. The Dutch rider of Jumbo-Visma was the fastest in the bunch sprint. For Vos, who wears the yellow leader’s jersey, it was her second stage win this Tour. She stayed ahead of, among others, the Italian rider Marta Bastianelli and the Belgian Lotte Kopecky who had fallen earlier in the stage.

The stage, which had four climbs, had for a long time had a large leading group with, among others, the Dutch Silke Smulders (Liv Racing) and Jumbo-Visma rider Anna Henderson from the United Kingdom. But their lead of about a minute and a half disappeared during the last fifty kilometers of the ride.

At about five kilometers before the finish, the last escapee, the French rider Marie Le Net (FDJ), was also caught, after which the sprinter teams put their sprinters in position. Vos clearly had the strongest legs in that bunch sprint.