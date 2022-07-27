Marianne Vos also successfully defended her yellow leader’s jersey in the Tour de France Femmes on Wednesday. The Dutch rider of Jumbo-Visma finished fifth in Bar-sur-Aube, at 1.40 from the Swiss winner Marlen Reusser.

,,I’m enjoying every moment in yellow now, but I’m realistic about my chances for the overall win,” said Vos, who defends 16 seconds ahead of Italy’s Silvia Persico and Poland’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma. ,,This weekend there are two tough stages with some long climbs. The classification riders will then really gain a lot of time. Then we are not talking about a few seconds.”

There was much discussion on Wednesday about the chaotic fourth stage, in which several unpaved strips were included. ,,Gravel is very nice if you sit in the front, but less fun if you get stuck in the back,’ says Vos. ,,The team put a lot of time and energy into choosing the right positions and my teammates always kept me well up front. That is very important when you start on those unpaved strips. I can imagine it was a very nervous day for some GC riders.” See also Sanctions Nokian Tires will have to stop importing tires from Russia, but will continue to operate in the country

Van Vleuten is grateful to teammate

Annemiek van Vleuten was relieved that her loss of time was limited. The Dutch got a flat tire in the fourth stage, on the last unpaved strip. She seemed to forget a good position in the standings, but her teammate Emma Norsgaard helped her.

,,Emma was fortunately behind me, so she was able to quickly give me her bike,” said 39-year-old Van Vleuten. “I had to chase, but luckily I was able to join the group with the yellow jersey.”

Just like classification leader Marianne Vos, Van Vleuten crossed the finish line at 1.40 from the Swiss winner Marlen Reusser. She is now eighth in the standings, at 1.14 from Vos.

Van Vleuten was not fit in the first days in the Tour, but now he is again. “Fortunately, my agony is over. What I did today, I could not have done yesterday. Now I have the legs to participate again.” Van Vleuten, leader of the Movistar team, is one of the favorites for the overall victory. See also OM will not prosecute Gomarus for discrimination, school is punishable





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.