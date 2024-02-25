As if her father isn't already at the finish line ready to fall into arms more than twenty years after the end. As if the victory in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad was not already her 249th professional victory on the road. Marianne Vos shone like a newcomer on Saturday afternoon in Ninove, Belgium.

Started in the Belgian opening race for the first time, at the age of 36. And then win too, by beating world champion Lotte Kopecky in the final sprint. “Great to kick off the season like this,” said Vos. “I never dared to dream of making a debut like this.”

After the World Cup in Glasgow in August last year, Vos underwent surgery for a narrowing of her femoral artery. She had felt the strength in her left leg decreasing for some time. Could things still turn out well? After the operation she was not allowed to do anything for weeks. Then a tough battle began to return to the top.

She did it earlier in 2015, after a burnout. For years, Vos had ruled the women's peloton, a 'cannibal' like Eddy Merckx once was among the men. The impressive documentary the return shows how she successfully bounces back from a deep valley. As a rider perhaps a little less dominant, but still full of class. Purified as a person.

This winter, Vos had to skip cyclo-cross after her operation. “You have come a long way, so it will take a while before you get back to a good level,” she told Omloop Het Nieuwsblad after the win. Wielerflits.nl. On the road she had deliberately remained somewhat “under the radar” at the start of the season, although two second places in the Tour of Valencia indicated excellent form. “Everyone has seen that I am doing well.”

In the final of her first Omloop she defeated Kopecky as usual. At the limit she countered the Belgian world champion on the Wall and she cleverly won the final sprint of four. Father Henk and brother Anton saw that it was good. “My family certainly enjoys this, we have all been looking forward to it.”