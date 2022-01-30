After a compelling duel with Lucinda Brand, Marianne Vos (34) became world champion in cyclo-cross for the eighth time in Fayetteville, USA. It is her thirteenth world title in total. Just before she got on the plane in America today, Vos told us what this rainbow jersey does to her. “I don’t have to prove anything. I just really enjoy getting the most out of myself.”

