By Lindsay Zoladz

Several times in his 74 years of life, Marianne Faithfull has come and gone from the brink of death. It was first in the summer of 1969, when she overdosed on sleeping pills in the Sydney hotel room she shared with her then-boyfriend, Mick Jagger. As she slid into a prolonged swoon, Marianne had a long conversation with recently deceased bandmate Brian Jones, who a week earlier had drowned in a swimming pool. At the end of the animated chat between them, Jones asked him to jump off a cliff and join him in the afterlife. Faithfull refused and woke up after a six-day coma.

That was before she got addicted to heroin in the early 1970s. “At that point I entered one of the outer levels of hell,” Faithfull wrote in her 1994 autobiography. It took her more than a decade to detoxify. Since then, she has survived breast cancer, hepatitis C, and an infection from a broken hip. But, as Faithfull told us over the phone, from her London home, her recent fight against Covid-19 and its aftermath Long-term persistence has been the toughest battle he has ever fought.

He says it, of course, with “That Voice” covered in ash but that in the background flashes in live defiance. As she matured — cracking and aging like a well-tanned face — Faithfull’s voice came to possess a fascinating magic. It’s a voice that sounds like it’s coming back from somewhere and find a way to merge the present and the past. You can find the decadence of Weimar Berlin in Dylan or infuse the macabre of William Blake in a Metallica song.

Faithfull was Mick Jagger’s partner between 1966 and 1970. In those years he edited “North Country Maid” (1966), “Faithfull Forever” (1966) and “Love in a Mist” (1967).

Just before contracting the virus in March 2020, Faithfull was working on an album that she had dreamed of for more than half a century: She Walks in Beauty, a spoken tribute to the romantic poets that first fired his imagination as a teenager. In the mid-1960s, the demands of her burgeoning pop career took her out of the English literature course taught by her beloved Mrs. Simpson, “but I kept reading the books,” says Marianne. And through the ups and downs of her life, those poems stayed with her as well-used talismans: “If you’ve ever read ‘Ode to a Nightingale’ by Keats or ‘The Lady of Shalott’ by Tennyson, don’t forget them. , truth?”.

Marianne Faithfull had recorded recitations of seven romantic poems, by Lord Byron (“She Walks in Beauty”), Shelley (“Ozymandias”) and Keats (“Ode to a Nightingale”). After being hospitalized for Covid-19 and falling into a coma, her representative sent the recordings to Faithfull’s friend and frequent collaborator, Warren Ellis, to compose the music to accompany them. Neither of them was sure that Marianne would live to hear the finished product. But, as always, Marianne got on with it.

Like a rolling stone

“I wanted to go to Oxford and study English literature, philosophy and comparative religion. That was my plan, ”he says. “In any case, it didn’t happen. I went to a party and he discovered the damn Andrew Loog Oldham on me ”.

Oldham, first manager of the Rolling Stones, hadn’t heard Faithfull sing a single note; he just took a good look at her and decided that this striking young blonde was destined to be a pop star. He had Jagger and Keith Richards write him a song, the brooding ballad “As Tears Go By.” In her words, it was “A commercial fantasy” that pushed “all the right buttons.”

In the psychedelic Swinging London, Faithfull was a beautiful girl who suddenly found herself in the eye of a cultural hurricane. He met everyone. She left her husband, the visual artist John Dunbar, and her son Nicholas, and dabbled in everything that men did without apologizing. She and Richards were drinking acid and searching for the Holy Grail. In his autobiography he said that Bob Dylan tried to seduce her putting on his latest album, Bringing It All Back Home, and explaining in detail what each topic meant. (It didn’t work. “I found it very … intimidating,” she wrote there. “As if a god had come down from Olympus and was seducing me.”) Jagger was luckier and for a seemingly glamorous few years they were the iconic couple of their generation.

Then came the drug possession raid on Keith’s home in Redlands County and Faithfull got the worst of it. A newspaper headline said it all: “Naked Girl at Stones Party “. “I was slandered as the rake on the fur rug while Mick was the noble rockstar on trial,” wrote Marianne. It certainly wouldn’t be the last outrageous double standard you should put up with.

Because Faithfull has turned her presence into a show of persistent rebellion, radical act for a woman. He reached musical peak in his mid-30s, with the 1979 release of his devastating punk masterpiece Broken English. In the following decades, her talent only intensified and little by little Marianne gained respect (“They no longer see me only as a girl and a sexy mouthful, I must think that no, I am 74 years old!”).

Five decades later

Warren Ellis responds to the interview from the same dimly lit, exposed brick room where he shut himself up last spring to listen to the voice of his dear friend, who may or may not be dying, and read romantic poetry to her. Ellis says he found the poems “incredibly beautiful and encouraging, a balm for the shock and sadness that is lived in the world ”.

In composing the music for She Walks in Beauty, Ellis says he wanted to depart from the “lutes and harpsichords” approach that was expected. Instead he studied some of the records that in his opinion combine the spoken word and music most successfully, such as Gil Scott-Heron’s I’m New Here, Sir John Betjeman’s Late-Flowering Love, and Lou Reed and Metallica’s Lulu. Like Faithfull’s passionate readings, the thoughtful compositions of Ellis –with contributions from Nick Cave and Brian Eno– they enhance the modernity of poets. (The romantics may not have lived to see rock, but they certainly knew a few things about sex and drugs.)

Before Ellis finished, he received the news that Faithfull had left the hospital and, after a while, had recorded four more poems. What is remarkable and chilling about the album is that You can’t tell which ones Faithfull recorded before and after her brush with death. Maybe only she can tell the difference. “I was pretty fragile, but I didn’t start recording until I was better,” explains Faithfull. “And I like it a lot, because I seem more vulnerable, which for romantics is fine. I’m concentrating on improving, and I’m starting to get there, ”he says. “It does me good to remember who I really am, not just a sick old woman.”

“Of course,” I reply. “You are Marianne Faithfull!” He thinks about it for a long moment and exclaims: “It’s true, I am!”

© The New York Times

Translation: Román García Azcárate

Look also

