The aperitif is one of the few social customs that is reluctant to disappear despite the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus. Whether in more or less reduced groups depending on the regulations of each community, on the terrace of a bar in the sun or even in the living room when there is no other alternative, vermouth time is one of our hallmarks. Although its origin is Italian, there it is ‘religion’, it is a deeply rooted custom in our country, especially on Saturdays and Sundays at noon. Because the national aperitif has a small difference compared to that of our European neighbors: the time. While In countries like Italy or France, the antipasti or l’apèro is made from six o’clock in the afternoon and is used almost for dinner, in Spain it is taken before lunch and it is all a social act. Now, vermouth in our country covers a somewhat flexible time slot, which may well go from eleven in the morning to four in the afternoon if that day we get ‘mixed up’, another concept that is also very ours.

We have met with the Valencian chef Jorge Bretón, coordinator of the Vanguard area of ​​the Basque Culinary Center (BCC) to have the aperitif and to advise us on How can we get sparks out of it when it comes to vermouth, beyond the cane with olives. Their proposals range from classic combinations to other “more daring and fun”, with alternatives without alcohol and different tapas but just as appetizing. «Traditional vermouth is very fashionable again. Something like the Campari concept ”, explains the BCC professor. With this idea of drinks with a bitter and acid point, salted, pickles and pickles work very well, in addition to the combinations of hot and cold snacks. “The aperitif is a time when you are looking for that first step into hunger and these types of flavors go very well because they encourage you to continue eating and drinking but they are not as filling as sweets or umami (very tasty)”, he explains the gastronomic expert.

Vermouth, prepared or unprepared?



«Well, it will depend on the personal tastes of each one. The difference is basically in taking it alone or as part of a cocktail or cocktail. Nowadays there are very good vermouths, but it is true that there are many people who find it too bitter a drink. A intermediate option to reduce the acidity is to mix it with tonic, soda or even a juice. “For me personally it is a combination that I love. It reminds me a lot of the gin and tonic concept. On the one hand, it has just the right point of bitterness and, on the other, the carbonic is very refreshing and makes the palate very fun ».

Another classic of aperitif time with vermouth as the main ingredient is the Red or white ‘marianito’, very popular in northern cities such as Bilbao, Logroño or Burgos. Write down the recipe: eight parts of vermouth, two of gin, a touch of Campari, another of angostura, a few drops of lemon or orange juice, ice and top with an olive. “There are variants that change juice for liquor or gin for rum. All combinations are valid, as long as the ingredients used are of good quality ”, the experts in the field agree.

Now that we have the vermouth, each one the one that likes the most, we go to the bar. Jorge Bretón makes us several proposals. «Within this idea of ​​pickles and salted fish, small ‘salads’ of tomato and pickled pepper with sardines or anchovies work very well, for example. A drink that also goes very well with this type of tapa are both acidic and fruity white wines because, either by contrast or similarity of flavors, the combination in the mouth is very good ».

Sherry wines, cava with orange and marinated salmon



Gildas – pickles and salted fish skewers – are another “brutal example to take both with vermouth and with a good cider or txakoli. In the same bite you have a pinpoint of acidity, salinity, bitterness and fat. And on top of that, it’s not hot, so all the flavors appear moderately, ”he describes. We continue by the bar. «Seasonal cockles with a shallow pickle (as a dressing, not as a preservative) are also wonderful. Or simply steamed so that the salinity of the cockle counteracts the bitterness of the vermouth ».

“What do you want to continue using?” Asks Breton. Is not wrong. «The aperitif allows you to enjoy many different flavor combinations and that is precisely one of the great joys of vermouth time. Eat and drink what you feel like, when you feel like it, and above all in good company », sums up the BCC professor.

PROPOSALS TO DO AT HOME Pickles seasoned with yogurt vinaigrette “The idea is to play with the pickles. For example, instead of dressing the cucumber and tomato with oil and vinegar, mix that oil and vinegar with a yogurt. Then add parsley or ginger and let it rest. Use that mixture as a vinaigrette to dress your favorite pickles. Spread with cheese, walnuts and spinach «It is a very simple and attractive aperitif. You take fresh cheese or a spread and mix it with a crushed dried fruit, such as walnuts, until you get a paté texture. If you also add some spinach leaves and aromatic herbs such as coriander, you have a perfect bite. Beetroot with cheese and salmon roe «This aperitvo is very simple and is very interesting. Cut a few pieces of cooked beet, add yogurt or fresh cheese and top it off with a few trout or salmon roe. You have the sweet and earthy taste of beets, the lactic flavor of yogurt and the salinity of roe. And you just have to open little packages! ”

In addition to vermouth and beer, the two classics par excellence of the midday route, Breton proposes to take us some wines from the Jerez frame, type Fino, Manzanilla or Palo Cortado. «They are somewhat complex wines to accompany a lunch or dinner, but they work very well with one or two glasses. There is nothing that goes wrong with a thin or a chopped stick because they are drinks that have many tips. Salinity, freshness … It is a very good option for an aperitif », advises Breton.

And if we already want to give it a most festive point, «A cava with orange juice is wonderful for those aperitif days in which we wake up later and with a Sunday body. There is nothing more Mediterranean. It sounds like ‘Breakfast at Diamonds’, but it is very interesting. At the palatal level, it works exactly like a prepared vermouth », he points out. What do we take it with? «Well, with a bite that may have a little more fat, such as a marinated salmon (not smoked) or a semi-salted tuna. It is a winning bet. The fish as fat, the aromatic herbs from the marinade, the salinity and power of the sliced ​​tuna combined with the freshness of cava and orange. Dare ».

Prepared tomato juice and kombucha for the ‘non-alcoholic’



If you don’t want to drink alcohol, there are very desirable alternatives. One of them is prepared tomato juice, a kind of ‘Blody Mary’ without vodka. «It has pepper, a little perrins sauce, tabasco and lemon juice. It is a very fresh drink with many nuances, perfect for a mid-morning drink ». Another very interesting drink for those who flee from sugary soft drinks are non-alcoholic gins.. It’s about experimenting. The aperitif gives us the opportunity to try drinks with which we would not dare during a lunch or dinner ».

One of them is the kombucha, a non-alcoholic drink – it does not exceed the alcoholic degree – with a point of bitterness and acidity made from fermented tea, which can be taken alone – there are roses, strawberries, raspberries. lemon and ginger, orange and carrot …– or combined with juices. Another option is tea with soda, especially if you are a lover of herbal teas.

Take advantage.