Actress and entrepreneur, Mariana Ruy Barbosa is a longtime partner of the Vivara jewelry store, which has just launched the Life Provence collection, inspired by the charming south of France and featuring the color lavender, a typical plant of the region and alluding to well-being, as the protagonist. .

The line consists of rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets and bracelets, with natural gemstones cut in the shape of a drop. For Mariana, the collection is “100% in line with fashion and style trends, both in color and in the possibility of combining jewelry and making a mix & match”. Prices between R$590 and R$1,790.

(Note published in issue 1268 of Dinheiro Magazine)