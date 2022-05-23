Mariana Vertizthe sister of Natalie Vértiz, shocked all her followers after announcing through her official Instagram account that she is no longer in a relationship with Diego Callegari, who asked her to be his wife during a trip to the United States in 2019. expected, the fans of the Peruvian influencer questioned him about a photograph where he was not wearing his engagement ring.

“Your engagement ring?” One of her followers wrote to her, in her publication on May 18. To which Mariana Vértiz pointed out: “I no longer have”. She thus explained that she no longer has any sentimental relationship with the veterinarian.

19.5.2022 | Response from Mariana Vértiz to an Instagram follower. Photo: Mariana Vértiz/Instagram capture

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly highlights Natalie Vértiz’s presence at Cannes 2022: “She wore Jennifer Lopez’s dress”

Mariana Vértiz answers about her romance with Diego Callegari

The sister of the host of “You are in all” not only responded about the ring, she also pointed out that she is disappointed. This happened when another user asked her about the end of her relationship with the vet: “Mariana, how come you ended up with Diego. I was away for a week, I arrive and find out that they are no longer there.

Faced with people’s uncertainty, Gino Pesaressi’s ex-partner responded with strong words: “I’m disappointed too. Sometimes people are not what they appear to be.

That’s not all, since Natalie Vértiz’s sister deleted all the photos she had with the vet and also stopped following him on Instagram.

22.5.2022 | Mariana Vértiz stopped following Diego Callegari on Instagram. Photo: Mariana Vértiz/Instagram capture

YOU CAN SEE: Natalie Vértiz was on the red carpet at Cannes 2022: “Making my dreams come true”

Followers show their support for Mariana Vértiz

The followers, upon learning the sad news, did not hesitate to support Natalie Vértiz’s sister with emotional words. Many of them said that the Peruvian influencer looks better without him and that everything happens for a reason.

Meanwhile, after confirming the breakup, the veterinarian Diego Callegari has not commented on it on any social network.