The actress and singer Mariana Seoane had his birthday last Saturday June 10 and she had several celebrations, because she has many friends, and they also celebrated her in the production of the telenovela ‘Tierra de Esperanza’, where she currently works.

One of these special festivities was starred by Mariana Seoane along with Angélica Rivera, as they both ate together and in an image shared by UniNovelas on Facebook, both can be seen enjoying of a rich meal.

As can be seen at the table, Angélica and Mariana enjoyed a rich Mexican foodWell, you can see various types of salsa and behind them a mariachi that plays for them at this meeting, where other friends of the beautiful actresses were sure to be.

Mariana Seoane and Angelica Rivera. Photo from Facebook UniNovelas

Angélica Rivera and Mariana Seoane have been friends for several years and whenever they have had the opportunity they have met to live together or celebrate their birthdays or those of mutual friends.

Mariana Seoane has by full name Mariana Alejandra Seoane Garcia, She is originally from Mexico City and has just turned 47 years old. She is also part of the cast of the telenovela ‘Tierra de Esperanza’, produced by José Alberto Castro for Televisa.

Mariana Seoane made her acting debut in 1995 in the soap opera ‘Family Portrait’, along with Helena Rojo and Alfredo Adame, this when she was 19 years old, in addition to standing out as an actress, she has also done so as a singer.

Mariana Seoane. Instagram photo

