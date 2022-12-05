Mexico.- The beautiful Mexican singer, Mariana Seoane, shared through social networks a Photography where she appears admitted to a hospital, for which her thousands of fans were very concerned.

Mariana Seoane revealed a few weeks ago that this year has been particularly difficult for her, having been diagnosed with a disease.

Before the statement, the media began to question her about her health, but the actress remained on the sidelines as her face turned sadly, so all she said was “something that came out of nowhere”, omitting further details, but being firm that everything would be fine.

Last Monday, “the good girl” posted a video on her Instagram stories where she revealed that she was in the hospitalwith eyes completely filled with dark circles.

the interpreter of ‘I was wrong’ He assured his followers that he would soon announce the reasons why he was forced to enter the hospital, and he also took the time to thank all the good things and the support that his thousands of fans have shown.

“Thank you thank you thank you for your prayers and expressions of love!!”, wrote the 46-year-old artist in instagram.

In the image you can see Seoane lying on a hospital bed, while raising her little finger demonstrating her good attitude in the face of adversity, and it was there that she added the thank you text.

The only thing that is known about the state of health of the Mexican star is that it is “encouraging”.

The actress also published a video where she expresses what she feels about all the support she has received during this difficult time, to whom she sent a kiss.

Thank you all, everyone, for so many expressions of affection. I feel super happy, grateful, “and she also added:” I feel so pampered, so loved. I bless you, I thank you very much for being present because in these moments one values, appreciates and realizes who are the true friends and who are the people who, even if they don’t see you, love you and live in their hearts. I love you, thank you very much.”