Mexico.-“Forgive me Paty if, at some point, due to a comment you felt an attack…”, With these words, Mariana Seoane apologizes to Paty Navidad for supposedly having treated her badly on some occasion, years ago.

Mariana Seoane, singer of songs like ‘Mermelada’, does not remember if it was actually a long time ago would have offended the Sinaloan Paty Navidad, Well, the latter revealed it in an interview and also pointed to Lucero for the same reason.

Patricia Navidad, originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, and who currently participates in the reality show ‘La casa de los famosos’, on Telemundo, announced some time ago that when they worked together on a telenovela Lucero, Mariana Seoane and she, suffered mistreatment by these two.

In a recent meeting with the media in CDMX, Mariana opens up and apologizes to Navidad: “If at some point there was (bullying), I say it openly: ‘forgive me Paty if, at any time, you felt an attack due to a comment’ ”.

In various news portals it is shared that Mariana Seoane was very accessible with the press and answered all the questions they asked her in relation to Christmas and her work.

“But it’s not true that it was a plot or that it was a ‘let’s do this to him’ plan, no,” and makes it clear that He never wanted to cause any harm to the singer songs like ‘Urgent’.

Mariana admits that there were never any bad intentions on her or Lucero’s part to emotionally affect Paty Navidad and cites that the woman from Sinaloa, at that time, was going through difficult personal moments and what they did ever do to Christmas would have been a light joke.

“I recently met her, we huggedI took a picture with her, she was moved, He told me that it reminded him of his sister, there really isn’t any conflict.”

