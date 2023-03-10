Monterrey.- This March 9, 2023 the influencer and model Mariana Rodríguez Cantú and Samuel García Sepúlvedafirst lady and Governor of Nuevo León respectively, announced that they are about to be parents.

It was through their social networks that the best known only as Mariana Rodriguez and Samuel Garciapublished a photograph and videos from the hospital where they hope to see for the first time a baby who will bear the name ‘Mariel’.

“The day has come”, they published together with a photo of both from the bed of the medical center.

In another of the posts, they confirmed that their first daughter will bear the aforementioned name, after a series of controversial statements by the governor of Nuevo León about the name that could be given to their baby.

“Mariel is coming.”

In one of the Instagram stories of the account ‘@samuelgarcias’ you can see Samuel Garcia standing with his arms crossed and a smile that he couldn’t hide.

His wife asked him “What do you feel? Are you happy?”, and his answer was: “This is already a miracle. You won’t believe me but it’s sparkling (raining lightly). I swear.”

So far, it has not been revealed if Mariana Rodríguez has already given birth, nor the approximate time that she will do so if not.

Who is Mariana Rodriguez?

Mariana Rodríguez Cantú is an influencer and businesswoman of Mexican originrecognized for its participation in the world of fashion and lifestyle, is also wife of the governor of the state of Nuevo LeónSamuel Garcia Sepulveda.

Born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, in 1995, she developed a career in fashion and beauty, being one of the most influential content creators of her time.

Her success in the digital world has allowed her to collaborate with various brands and launch her own clothing line.

Mariana is also a social activist, focused on gender equality issues.female empowerment and human rights.

Her involvement in politics has been active for some years now, especially through her support for her husband, Samuel García, who became governor of Nuevo León in 2021.