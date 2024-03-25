It's been a week since the death of Nicandro Díazat 60 years of age and who was a renowned soap opera producer on Televisa; His last project was the melodrama “Golpe deluck”, starring Mayrín Villanueva, Eduardo Yáñez, Eva Cedeño, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Daniela Martínez and Carlos Said. Also a theater producer, along with his girlfriend, the dubbing actress and announcer Mariana Robles, suffered a motorcycle accident during a vacation in Cozumel, Quintana Roo..

After the tragic and sudden death of Nicandro Díaz, several rumors arose, among them, that Mariana Robles was his lover.. In an interview on Maxine Woodside's “Everything for Women” program, The dubbing actress clarified what relationship she had with the Televisa producer. “There has been a lot of speculation about it and not so much because of me, I am here because of him, because it is not worth tarnishing his name, it is not worth it that a man who with me was the best I could have had, who is no longer here to defend himself , that there is so much speculation, that if the lover…”.

Nicandro Díaz and Mariana Robles had a love relationship for almost three years. The actress commented that The television producer had already been separated from his ex-wife Cynthia Buitrón, mother of his children Nicandro Jr., Victoria and Sebastián, for more than four years.. Likewise, she said that her boyfriend I had signed the divorce a few months ago. and maintained a cordial relationship with his children and with Nicandro's mother.

“Ours was already a relationship of several years, he had been separated for more than four years, I came into his life when he was already separated for more than a year, he lived alone, when we started having a relationship, he was already completely separated and now divorced, he had already signed the divorce for a few months, it had been a complicated issue, divorces are always complicated, I knew his children perfectly, his children knew me, I have a beautiful relationship with his mom.

He funeral of Nicandro Díaz took place last Thursday in Mexico City, however, Mariana Robles did not attend, because a certain person asked her not to go“I had a request, it's not my place to say who, but Nicandro and I were always very discreet with our relationship, I think it was part of why it worked so well, we never hid each other, sometimes things are so obvious that they happen unnoticed, we behave like a normal couple.

Mariana Robles also shared that Nicandro Diaz and she had been living together for some time, with Victoria, the producer's daughter, and her daughter she had from a previous marriage. A week before the tragedy, the four had traveled to Acapulco, Guerrero, so the young women could get to know each other better, and a month ago they had moved house because they needed more space.

What was Nicandro Díaz's accident like?

According to information from the Directorate of Public Security and Municipal Transit of Cozumel, Nicandro Díaz and Mariana Robles They suffered an accident when they were traveling on the southern coastal highway, through an area known as Cedral, about 25 kilometers from the center of Cozumel. Quintana Roo. Supposedly, The television producer skidded while avoiding an animal that crossed their path, falling in an area with weeds; People say that He had a severe blow that ruptured his spleen and he lost a lot of blood.dying a few hours later in a local clinic. His remains were cremated by decision of his three children.while on Televisa a mass was held to ask for his eternal rest.

