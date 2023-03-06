Mariana Pajón: the reasons why she has not returned to track cycling

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Mariana Pajón on the podium of the 2022 Bolivarian Games.
The ‘Queen of BMX’ keeps her fans on their toes.
Mariana Pajón has been one of the athletes who has attracted the most attention in Colombia in recent years..
The ‘queen of BMX’, who experienced an emotional scene on the podium at the Bolivarian Games last year, was seen this weekend at Red Bull’s Down Hill in Medellín. And, as expected, her presence caught the eye.
In fact, in the midst of his leading role, Pajón was consulted about his sporting future. And she answered clearly.
‘I think it was not a priority for the teacher’
“The track classification of the speed team has already begun, and I think it was not a priority for the Prof. Also, the priority for me is still BMX, so it’s on stand-by for now.”, declared Pajón, according to ‘RCN’.
“I have already started the 2023 season, I ran two races in France, I competed in five races in the United States. Now I’m going back to the United States, I’m going to Belgium and then to the start of the BMX world cups that will be in Turkey”, he commented.
