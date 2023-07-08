An intense day full of finals in various sports disciplines marked this Friday the penultimate day of competitions for the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador and Santo Domingowhose medal table is led, with considerable advantage, by Mexico.

In San Salvador, the latest medals were distributed in archery, open water, road cycling and BMX, badminton, handball, fencing, trampoline gymnastics, speed skating, triathlon, beach soccer and women’s soccer. At the sub-venue, Santo Domingo, the male and female taewondo finals were held, with Colombia and Mexico being the top winners.

Mexico adds 141 golds, 106 silvers and 99 bronzes; Colombia -in second place- accumulates 86 gold medals, 90 silvers and 63 bronzes, and Cuba -in third position- has 74 golds, 58 silvers and 62 bronzes.

Mariana Pajón, once again, dominant in BMX



The Colombian Mariana Pajón, two-time Olympic BMX champion, won her third title this Friday at the Central American and Caribbean Games by being the fastest in the three sleeves. Pajón, 31, finished the three sleeves in 39.376 seconds, 39.337 and 39.204 and accumulated three units, the fewest number possible, which allowed her to be crowned champion.

Colombian Diego Arboleda, for his part, took gold in the men’s BMX event at the Central American and Caribbean Games amid a controversy with his compatriot Carlos Ramírez, who accused him of closing him off in the final curve.

Arboleda finished the test in 35 seconds and 84 hundredths, while the silver went to the Venezuelan Jholman Sivila (36.782) and the Mexican Édgar Rodarte (37.122) climbed to the third step of the podium.

Surprise defeat of Supermán López on the road

In road cycling, Cuban Arlenis Sierra won her second cycling gold by winning a close final of the road event. Sierra finished the competition with a time of 2 hours, 52 minutes and 13 seconds, just a few hundredths above the Venezuelan Lilibeth Chacón and the Guatemalan Jazmín Soto who, like all her compatriots, competes in the Games as Centro Caribe Sports.

Venezuelan Orluis Aular was the gold winner in the men’s individual road competition in the road cycling at the Games. Aular achieved a time of 03h51:10 and snatched first place, in the final stages of the competition, from the great favourite, the Colombian Miguel Ángel ‘Superman’ López, who had to settle for silver after registering a mark of 3h:51:12. The bronze went to the Guatemalan Dorian Monterroso, who reached the finish line hundredths of a second after the Colombian.

The men’s and women’s taekwondo of Mexico won this Friday with the team gold medals of the Central American and Caribbean Games. The men’s team defeated the Colombian team and the women’s team defeated the Dominican Republic at the end of the competition held at the Santo Domingo sub-venue.

After three days of fighting, Colombia finished taekwondo with three gold, three silver and one bronze medals, followed by Mexico (3-2-2), Cuba (2-0-3) and the Dominican Republic (1-2 -3) and Costa Rica (1-1-1).

For its part, the Colombian beach soccer team defeated its counterpart from El Salvador 7-4 this Friday, with which it won the gold medal in that sport at the Central American and Caribbean Games.

The Salvadorans, who looked like favorites to win the gold medal, had to settle for silver and the bronze medal went to Venezuela after beating Costa Rica 6-5.

Colombia also won gold in women’s golf, with a wide victory for María José Marín, with 273 hits (-15) and 11 ahead of Puerto Rican María Torres. The bronze went to María Lira, from Mexico.

In the men’s branch, Ricardo Celia took bronze, behind the former champion of the Latin American Amateur Championship, the Costa Rican Paul Chaplet (gold) and the Mexican José de Jesús ‘Camarón’ Rodríguez (silver).

