The Colombian BMX team will face an important week, when he faces his participation in the World Cup, which takes place in Nantes, France.

Mariana Pajon He leads the delegation and hopes to start off on the right foot in this event in which he is seeking his ninth world title.

(Piqué: they reveal photos of Shakira happy with their children while he is booed)

(Neymar, Messi or Cristiano? No, this is the richest player in the world)

In ladies, Pajón will be accompanied by Gabriela Bolle Carrillo, who will also be part of the qualifying series.

arrive with wings

Pajón comes from obtaining the gold medal in the Bolivarian Games of Valledupar 2022, a medal that gave him the confidence to come to the World Cup with everything.

Similarly, the triple Olympic medalist won the title of National Championship, held in Ubaté, Cundinamarca.

Mariana Pajón and Gabriella Bolle qualified for the semifinals after finishing within the first four places in their respective heats. Andrea Escobar had to go to playoffs and advanced to the semifinal.

Pajón is the top card of the delegation, but in the men’s competition the country also has opportunities to fight for the podium.

The team is conformed by Diego Arboleda, Vincent Pelluard and Mateo Carmona, very experienced man.

Mateo Carmona and Vincent Pelluard finished third and fourth in their round of 16 heats, advancing to the elite men’s quarterfinals.

On Sunday the quarterfinals, semifinals and final races will be at stake.

(Michael Schumacher would be transferred to Spain: the last thing that is known about the pilot)

(Egan Bernal: end of the novel, Ineos defines the team for Vuelta a Burgos)

Sports