Monday, June 12, 2023
Mariana Pajón and Diego Arboleda, the kings of BMX in Sakarya

June 12, 2023
Mariana Pajón and Diego Arboleda, the kings of BMX in Sakarya


Mariana Pajon

Mariana Pajón in full competition with Bethany Shriever.

The Colombians won in the elite category.

Mariana Pajon and Diego Arboleda prevailed in the BMX European Cup, which took place in Sakarya, Türkiye.

Pajón, who had won on Saturday, returned to first place in the second race this Sunday, as did Arboleda.

with a view to paris


Gabriela Bolle was third, while Sharid Fayad achieved second place in the Under-23 category of the Cup.

Both Pajón and Arboleda are firm candidates for the country’s BMX to classify the Olympic Games of Paris-2024.

These valid for the European Cup are key to the next qualifying events for the Paris jousts.

