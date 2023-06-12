Mariana Pajón and Diego Arboleda, the kings of BMX in Sakarya

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Mariana Pajón in full competition with Bethany Shriever.
The Colombians won in the elite category.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Mariana Pajon and Diego Arboleda prevailed in the BMX European Cup, which took place in Sakarya, Türkiye.
Pajón, who had won on Saturday, returned to first place in the second race this Sunday, as did Arboleda.
with a view to paris
Gabriela Bolle was third, while Sharid Fayad achieved second place in the Under-23 category of the Cup.
Both Pajón and Arboleda are firm candidates for the country’s BMX to classify the Olympic Games of Paris-2024.
These valid for the European Cup are key to the next qualifying events for the Paris jousts.
The coffee growers set the pace in Sakarya! 🇨🇴
What a day for our team: Mariana and Diego won again in the elite category, Gabriela Bolle was third and Sharid Fayad took the silver medal in the under 23 European Cup 🔥
📸 European Cycling Union pic.twitter.com/pr353UEp3M
— #WhereChampions are Born 🥇 (@bmxantioquia) June 11, 2023
