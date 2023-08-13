Sunday, August 13, 2023
Mariana Pajón and Carlos Ramírez: this is how it went for the Colombians in the BMX World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2023
in Sports
Mariana Pajón and Carlos Ramírez: this is how it went for the Colombians in the BMX World Cup

Mariana Pajon

Mariana Pajón.

Mariana Pajon.

The Colombian representatives fought the final of the competition.

Mariana Pajon and Carlos Ramirez they reached the final of the elite event of the BMX World Championship, in Glasgow (Scotland).

The 31-year-old cyclist from Antioquia was in fifth place in the test.

For his part, Carlos Ramírez, also a paisa, finished fourth in the men’s final.

