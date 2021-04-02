In his last television appearances Ulises Bueno surprised with a revelation: he got a tattoo on his penis. Both Juana Viale in Having lunch with Mirtha Legrand (El Trece, Sunday at 13) as Jey Mammón in The Mammons (America, Monday to Friday at 11:30 p.m.) they touched on the subject.

“Tattoos are like my personal diary. My first tattoo was when I was eight years old, when my dad died. I became a lion, as if representing the head of the family, “said the singer last Sunday, to the surprise of Juanita and the rest of the guests.

“I imagine how it hurt you at the age of eight. And now that you got your dick tattooed, did it hurt?“, Mirtha Legrand’s granddaughter wanted to know.”It doesn’t hurt as much as it seems, because the skin being flexible and stretched, prevents the needle from touching the member ”, explained the singer and everyone was tempted at the table.

Ulises Bueno told about his tattoo on Juana Viale’s table and Nelson Castro celebrated the event .. TV Capture

Laughing, Nelson Castro expressed: “Surely he had a good tattoo artist. He knew what he was doing.” Perhaps inspired by this appreciation of the prestigious journalist, many media sought the word of Mariana oliva, the one in charge of carrying out the work with Ulises.

It should be remembered that days before, when he visited The Mammons, Ulises made a drawing with the design and described: “It’s an arrow with a heart in the middle, because since I have a daughter … With that I made her, let’s say ”.

On her Instagram account Mariana, the tattoo artist, uploaded a photo with the brother of the Rodrigo Colt and he dedicated a message to him as a thank you.

“Thank you for the trust and for having been able to tattoo you and to be able to leave a bit of me on your skin, too bad you can’t show the tattoo haha thank you soyulisesbueno “, highlighted the artist.

Ulises Bueno said that he got his first tattoo when he was eight years old, in honor of his deceased father.

A few hours ago the cycle Up Cordoba He interviewed Mariana Oliva to learn more about her masterpiece.

“It is a complicated area, because the skin is constantly moving. Therefore, you have to grab it in a way to stretch and bend it and be able to tattoo. As it is a very thin skin, like the eyelids, you have to be very careful, “said the tattoo artist.

In addition, he commented that the greatest difficulty did not have to do with the pain, but with the lack of practicality to work the area. “Notice that I was going to put anesthesia on him and Ulises told me he didn’t want to”, Mariana said.

“The patient has to be lying down or sitting and with the legs spread. The movement is complicated and more when you have to do what I did, which is a line with an arrow, a feather and a heart. The arrow has to be straight, “he described.

On the other hand, he pointed out that “It is the first time that I have to tattoo a male member. Yes, I did a girl on the mount of Venus, which is in the vagina, and in the anal area, who wanted a mandala. “

Then they asked her how Ulysses got to her, and how she reacted when she told him which part of her body she wanted to tattoo. “He sent me a message on Instagram in quarantine. He asked me if I did tattoos on male members, I told him that I was professional and that I do.“he recalled.

“As we were in quarantine I told him that we had to take the precautions of the case. He said yes, but later I thought I was not going to come because many people during isolation wanted something and later regretted it.I didn’t even book him, but he finally came, “he was sincere.

“The body of the human being for me is a templeThat is why I took the proposal calmly. You have to do it if you are sure and if not refer it to another professional. I had never worked that area, but I was able to do it without problems. “

As for the time it took him to get the tattoo done, he revealed that “It was all fast. It was more the previous one to prepare everything, calm down and get into the weather what other thing. Ulises was very calm and came accompanied by Angelito, who helped me a lot with his advice “.

In addition, the tattoo artist stressed that the singer asked to leave a free part. “He told me ‘leave me room for another little heart, in case tomorrow I have another child’. So I hope that the Bueno y Pardo family grows bigger and can make another heart, ”Mariana closed.

