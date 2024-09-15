The million-dollar debt he had Jose Maria Fernandez, ‘The Pirru’, It would have already been settled by his children, whom he had with the deceased actress Mariana Levy. This debt is related to a residence located in a subdivision in Morelos, Mexico and dates back almost 20 years.

Payment for the maintenance of said residence was not made for years, José María Fernández, ‘El Pirru’, father of Paula and José Emilio, lived there. to whom he had in common with Mariana Levy, who died in 2005, and the payments were never made ‘The Pirru’as explained by the late Talina Fernández (grandmother of the young people) in some television interviews.

Paula Fernández Levy, daughter of Mariana Levy and ‘El Pirru’, In an interview with ‘Ventaneando’ he reveals that She and her brother have already covered the debt for said residence, Therefore, they can now sell it: “It has been a complicated, long, tedious, somewhat unnecessary process, but there it is, the assets are safeguarded and when it is prudent, all this will be resolved in the best way.”

In addition, Paula also mentions that the legal problems seem to be finally resolved for her and her brother and she will finally be able to receive the inheritance left by her mother. Mariana Levy.

Paula Fernandez and Jose Emilio Fernandez, children of Mariana Levy and Jose Maria Fernandez, ‘El Pirru’, They attended a public event this weekend and were interviewed by several media outlets, including ‘Ventaneando’. He also shared that regarding the inheritance they are in the ‘final steps’ to get everything in order.

Let us remember that Mariana Levy She died in April 2005 at the age of 39 when she was accompanied by her children and husband. Jose Maria Fernandez ‘El Pirru’, And in the middle of the street some men approached the truck she was driving, apparently they were going to rob them and she suffered a heart attack that caused her instant death.

To die Mariana Levythe singer Ana Bárbara took care of Paula and José Emilio, because after being widowed ‘The Pirru’, He began a romantic relationship with ‘La Reina Grupera’, who raised and educated the children as if they were her own.