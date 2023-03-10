Mariana González once again stole glances with her beauty, this after appearing in a neon-colored mini dress with which she was about to teach too much when climbing some stairs, for one more step could have betrayed her at that moment.

It turns out that Mariana Gonzalez she went with her fiancé Vicente Fernández Jr to Miami, where they spent time in a luxury restaurant, which is not the first time they have gone, that is why the mmexican model She went to take some photos, but her too-short dress almost taught her to show a little more than she should.

For those who don’t know, this couple has become one of the favorites in the middle of the show for many reasons, one of them is because they are always seen traveling together, something that the man did not do before. eldest son of Vicente Fernándezbut the so-called Mexican Kim Kardashian came to change that.

“Are you in Miami??? I want to meet you! Are you going somewhere tomorrow?”, “You are my pooch barbie girl dream”, “Padrisimoooo, ah noooo cover Chente’s eyes!!, beautiful blessings!”, “You are so perfect intelligent fine beautiful perfect girl quality great sister and family woman I adore you and admire you very beautiful Mariana GP”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that the beautiful woman has also faced a lot of criticism since she became the Mexican singer’s girlfriend, since they have called her interested, but she has always defended herself through her Instagram posts.