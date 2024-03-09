The recent event in the literary world has been the publication of an unpublished novel by Gabriel García Márquez. A text that reaches bookstores 10 years after the death of the Colombian Nobel Prize winner and 25 since the author of One hundred years of loneliness He read a fragment of what was then a story at a SGAE event at the Casa de América in Madrid. This week it went on sale See you in Augustwhich offers just what is expected from a work that the writer from Aracataca did not want to publish during his lifetime, but did not destroy either: in this case, according to Nadal Suau, it is a book-book, which holds up beyond the tribute and that will surely please those who enjoyed his great novels, although it is advisable not to “be fooled by its true dimensions, which are small.”

Our part of the night crowned Mariana Enriquez as the queen of terror in 2019. And the Argentine writer continues with her perverse hobby of chilling the blood of her readers with stories that distill fear from the most everyday situations. This is what happens with her last title, A sunny place for gloomy people, a set of stories that also revolve around the degradation of the body that give a twist to the tragic political history of Argentina. “It seems that there is less and less difference between the dead and the living in Enriquez's world,” she says in her review of the book Carlota Rubio.

Also noteworthy is the chronicle written by the former director of EL PAÍS Jesús Ceberio, a chronicle that develops how one of the most persistent lies in recent Spanish history was created and maintained. In The call. The lie of 11M: Aznar wanted it to be ETA, relates how, after the terrible jihadist attack against several commuter trains that took the lives of 192 people in Madrid on March 11, 2004, the then President of the Government, José María Aznar, called by phone: “I am certain that “It has been ETA.” He didn't say “I have a suspicion.” He was categorical at a time when the lines of investigation already indicated that it was not an ETA attack. After the statements of that day and the next three, until the general elections of 2004, the Government persisted in a manipulation that benefited it electorally: in its calculations, ETA was better than the radical Islamists. In the following years, both the right and numerous media outlets persisted in spreading suspicions that have divided Spanish society. The call lasted only 111 seconds, but the lie persists 20 years later.

Other books reviewed by experts Babelia this week they are black doga novel about depression in which Miguel Ángel Oeste is inspired by the life and music of the musician Nick Drake, who died in 1974; The distance that separates usa title that recovers the third novel by Maggie O'Farrell, originally published in 2004, after her successes with Hamnet (2021 in Spain) and The married portrait (2023); blue womanby Antje Rávik Strubel, a drama about sexual violence and the twisted power relations between Western and Eastern Europe; The exegesiswhich reviews the more than 8,000 pages that Philip K. Dick wrote following a series of visions and moments of enlightenment; Loss of laughter. Stories of an imperfect woman, a fun volume in which the comedian Sílvia Abril reveals the strength of fragility or the fragility of strength that comes with being a mother, menopausal and hard-working; and a new annotated edition of spiritual song, in which the expert Lola Josa makes a creative interpretation of the work of Saint John of the Cross through Hebrew mysticism.

