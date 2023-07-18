The Mexican actress Mariana Echeverría and her husband Óscar are happy with life because they will be parents very soon Well, her doctors confirmed it to her and it didn’t take long for her to make it public on her social networks.

Mariana Echeverriawho participates in the television program ‘Me Caigo de Risa’, for the first time talks about her pregnancy and the plans you have in your personal and professional life. Will you quit your job to fully dedicate yourself to your pregnancy?

In social networks the previous question is asked to Mariana Echeverria her fans and she, also a member of ‘La Familia Dysfuncional’, answers that for the moment do not plan to stop working nor abandon the projects in which he is currently involved.

Mariana Echeverria. Instagram photo

“I don’t stop working, I always say that the more I work, the less the ailments give you. I’m going to continue in ‘Me Caigo de Risa’, ‘Faisy Nigh’ and other projects”, she answers journalists in CDMX, since they approached her in a recent meeting and was asked if she would give up her career because of her pregnancy.

In their networks, days ago Mariana Echeverria shared an emotional message confirming her pregnancy and she and her husband Óscar are happy because they will become parents for the second time.

Mariana Echeverría and her husband Oscar. Instagram photo

Mariana Echeverria, originally from CDMX and who is 37 years old, is one of the most beloved television hosts in Mexico, because with her sympathy and talent, above all, she has managed to reach young audiences above all.

Mariana Echeverriawho is also an actress, said that her husband Óscar was the happiest when he found out that he would become the father of a family for the second time and regarding his son Luca, he says that after telling him that he will have a little brother, he has behaved a bit “chipil “.

Mariana Echeverría and Óscar Jiménez, who is a goalkeeper for Club América, they announced their wedding during 2019 and since their link they have distinguished themselves for being a solid couple, in addition to their social networks they frequently publish images of themselves where they show their felicity.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp