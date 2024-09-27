Through an Instagram Live, the actress and television host Mariana Echeverría stated that after leaving “The House of the Famous Mexico”, she was humiliated on the programs “Hoy” and “Cuéntamelo ya!”. The former member of the “Dysfunctional Family” from “Me Caigo de Laughter”, She not only attacked these Televisa programs, but also against the television producers Andrea Rodríguez, for supposedly insulting her with a strong word, and Nino Canún, because he “stuck a knife in her back.”.

When he was in “The house of the famous Mexico”the actress Mariana Echeverria said one of the “Andreas” of the “Today” program (Andrea Legarreta, Andrea Escalona or her producer Andrea Rodríguez), could not stand her partner Arath de la Torre, which is why she was attacked by the hosts of this morning show when they had her as a guest. In addition, they complained about the alleged bullying of Briggitte Bozzo and the same thing happened in the program “Tell me now!”.

“They took me to the program ‘Hoy’ where they put me as a barrier with four hosts (Andrea Escalona, ​​Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta and Tania Rincón), who I considered, not friends, but acquaintances and co-workers, I said a comment: ‘ Arath They put me as ‘holy inquisition’, judging me and telling me thingsI leave the program and the producer (Andrea Rodríguez) thinks of calling me ‘pende…’ all over the forum,” said Mariana Echeverría, who was the fourth eliminated from “The House of the Famous Mexico 2.”

Mariana Echeverría, wife of Mexican soccer player Óscar Jiménez, pointed out that at the time she endured the humiliation on national television. “Day two, I’m going to ‘Tell Me Now!’ (produced by Nino Canún) and they make me a series of videos that I analyze later and they are short ones taken out of context, of things that I had done, and when I finish they don’t even let me talk and they take me some mangoes and for the second time I was humiliated at the national level and I put up with it.” Besides, He mentioned that his former colleagues from “Fourth Earth” have also had to endure many things when leaving “The House of the Famous Mexico.”.

“You don’t think that you have a family, that you have friends, children, that’s why I had to speak and say what happened to me, being my home, because in the end Televisa is my home, I’ve been there for 16 years and that they do those things at the level national or that a producer calls me ‘pende…’, wow, while I never spoke about her I only wanted to speak the voice, humiliations are not worth it, I became sentimental because I really wanted to say what I have been through and the truth. “The only time I had to apologize was to Briggitte and I asked her at the time in ‘The House of the Famous’, the consequences are paid, yes, but from that to the fact that this is happening on my television station, with people close to me.”

Mariana Echeverria He added that on social networks he continues to receive a lot of hate and threats, “it is a project (‘The house of the famous Mexico’), take it that way and all those inside are human beings and they are human beings who have families, so move on and of course I was not going to remain silent in the face of this.”

