Mexicali.- Within the framework of China Day Festival in Mexicalithe Governor Mariana del Pilar Avila Olmeda recognized the contributions of this community for the development of the capital of Baja California. Likewise, he endorsed the projects to promote this ancestral culture for the state, Mexico and the world.

Hundreds of Mexicalenses attended the celebration, as well as the Coordinator of Projects for the Regeneration of Public Spaces, Carlos Torres Torres, and the Mayor of Mexicali, Norma Alicia Bustamante Martínez.

During the event, the activity “La Uno para Mil” was carried out, with which it was sought to beat the record of serving the traditional number one dish for a thousand people. This act was well received by those attending the celebration.

Similarly, the Government of the State of Baja California, the XXIV Mexicali City Council and the Chinese Association of Mexicali came together to offer artistic and gastronomic samples from the Asian nation to those attending the event.

At the opening of the festival, Torres Torres praised the contributions of the Chinese community for the city of Mexicali and for the reactivation of the Historic Center as an area of ​​broad economic, social and cultural dynamism. Similarly, he thanked the businessmen who contributed to restoring vitality to this sector.

Also, the official mentioned the tourism potential of La Chinescawhich will be called the first Magical Neighborhood of Mexico by the Ministry of Tourism at the federal level.

In this regard, Bustamante Martínez stressed the possibilities offered by the three levels of government to give a new face to the Historic Center of Mexicali. Proof of this, according to the official, is the event in the community center attended by hundreds of people, as well as the reactivation of businesses.

Likewise, he declared that the municipal and state government will continue to promote the importance of Chinese culture for the construction of Mexicali and to society as it is known today; in addition to the opportunities it offers to stimulate and promote opportunities in the capital of Baja California.

The inauguration of the event was also attended by Yu Yue, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Tijuana; Mayor Alicia Bustamante Martínez; Víctor Hugo Delgado Sánchez, coordinator of Promotion and Economic Development of the XXIV Mexicali City Council, as well as representatives of the Chinese-Mexicalense community.