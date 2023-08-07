After the ampay spread by Magaly Medina, Mariana Vega, the athlete who was seen with Maju Mantilla’s husband, Gustavo Salcedo, entering the Westin hostel, sent a forceful message on social networks against Magaly. As is known, Salcedo stated that the meeting with her friend only took place exclusively for sports reasons and what he will always seek is to promote a healthy life. In addition, he denied infidelity, as he assured that she did not go to the hotel, as “the news was sold”, but that they went to the gym.

YOU CAN SEE: Why did Magaly just issue ampay from Maju’s husband if she had the video since July 18?

Will Mariana de la Vega sue Magaly Medina?

Through her official Instagram account, Mariana de la Vega had left a curious message last night: “The thief judges by his condition”, in addition to asking users to stop criticizing.

Now, the athlete spoke again and “shot” against Magaly Medina: “But the damage is done, and those responsible for this will pay the consequences”, reads the publication. In addition, in the image Magaly Medina can be seen along with Beto Ortiz and Mauricio Fernandini, who has been prosecuted for illegal acts during the Pedro Castillo government.

Mariana de la Vega affirms that she will not sit idly by. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Gustavo Salcedo reveals his relationship with Mariana de la Vega: “He went to my marriage”

What did Magaly Medina say about Maju Mantilla after her husband’s ampay?

Magaly Medina He said in a conversation with Infobae that he has deep respect for Maju Mantilla, because he has always led his private life with great discretion and has taken care of his own. In this sense, the presenter stated that she felt sorry for the situation that she has been going through.

“Maju Mantilla is a figure highly appreciated by the public. He has always stayed away from scandals. Although we do not share a friendship nor have we interacted to any greater extent beyond meeting up at mutual friend events, I have great respect for her. She has led her career in an extremely discreet way and that is something that I admire ”, said.

What did Gustavo Salcedo say about his meeting with Mariana de la Vega?

Gustavo Salcedo spoke on his social networks about the alleged disclosure with a young woman named Mariana de la Vega. The businessman assured that it was an “armed story” and that he only went to the hotel to use his gym.

Message from Gustavo Salcedo. Photo: Instagram

“You also know that I have been going to that gym for more than five years, almost daily, at 6:00 am That day I went later because I was on vacation. The published images are totally out of context, I promote sports and a healthy life. They can see that the person I pick up is also promoting the same thing. She is a friend whom I have not even seen for several years, ”she wrote at the beginning.

Did Gustavo Salcedo write to a model?

After the case of Gustavo Salcedo’s alleged infidelity to Maju Mantilla went viral, various entertainment figures began to comment on the subject and even one of them assured that the athlete wrote to him through his social networks. This is the “Chama” Alexandra Méndez, who said that he sent her a direct message on Instagram. “I didn’t even answer him,” she replied to a follower of hers.

Gustavo Salcedo sent this message to ‘La Chama’ through Instagram. Photo: Instagram/Alexandra Mendez

What relationship do Gustavo Salcedo and Mariana de la Vega have?

After being approached by a reporter from ‘Amor y fuego’, Gustavo Salcedo He responded to the questions after the images broadcast on the Magaly Medina program, where he is seen entering a luxurious hotel in San Isidro with the athlete Mariana de la Vega. Maju Mantilla’s husband explained her relationship with the young woman.

“Mariana is a friend who has nothing to do with this story, I went to play sports that day (…) I go there (to the Westin) for years, I have gone with many friends, with friends too. Just to promote the sport. The girl has been in my marriage, she is the ex of a friend of mine and the truth is that there is absolutely nothing with her, I am an athlete, she is too and it is just a purely sports issue“, he declared.

#Mariana #Vega #action #Magaly #Medina #ampay #quotwill #pay #consequencesquot