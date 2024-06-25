Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/24/2024 – 21:08

Brazilian Mariana D’Andrea won, this Monday (14), the title of the stage in Tbilisi (Georgia) of the Paralympic weightlifting World Cup in the category up to 73 kilos by lifting 145 kilos, a result with which she established a new record in the Americas. The previous record, of 141 kilos, belonged to the São Paulo native herself, and was set in the last edition of the Parapan American Games, in November 2023 in Santiago (Chile).

The podium was completed by China’s Liye Liao, who took silver after lifting 137 kilos in the first of her three attempts, and Turkey’s Sibel Cam, bronze with 134 kilos.

“I am very happy with this result, because we are close to the Paris Games. There are only 65 days left and the title gives me more confidence for the main competition of the year”, declared Mariana D’Andrea.

The World Cup is the last international tournament for Brazilian weightlifters before the next edition of the Paralympic Games, which will be held in Paris (France) from August 28th. This is also the last opportunity for athletes to ensure their participation in the mega event through the specific ranking for the competition in the French capital.

Gold in triathlon

Another Paralympic sport in which Brazil shined was in triathlon. Last Saturday (22) Ronan Cordeiro from Paraná won the gold medal in the World Series held in Swansea (Wales).

The athlete, who competes in the PTS5 class (physical-motor impairment), completed his race in 59min18s. The silver medal went to German Martin Schulz and bronze to Canadian Stefan Daniel.