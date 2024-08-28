União Brasil candidate has 53% of intentions; in 2nd place is Léo Moraes, with 18%

Quaest Research commissioned by Amazon Networkaffiliated with TV Globoand released this Tuesday (Aug 27, 2024) shows that the former federal deputy Mariana Carvalho (Brazil Union) leads the dispute for the City Hall of Porto Velho with 51% of voting intentions.

Former federal deputy Léo Moraes (Podemos) occupies 2nd place in the survey, with 18% of the votes.

Here is the 1st stimulated scenario (when the candidates’ names are presented) for the 1st round:

Mariana Carvalho (Union) – 51%;

51%; Leo (We can) – 18%;

18%; Judge Euma Tourinho (MDB) – 4%;

4%; Celio Lopes (PDT) – 3%;

3%; Samuel Costa (Network) – 2%;

2%; Ricardo Frota (New) – 1%;

1%; Dr. Benedito Alves (Solidarity) – 1%.

The survey was conducted by Quaest from August 24 to 26, 2024. A total of 704 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Porto Velho. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3.7 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number RO-09119/2024.

According to Quaest, the cost of the study was R$97,856. The amount was paid by Amazon Network.

The study also tested the spontaneous scenario – one in which the candidates’ names are not presented to the interviewees. Here are the results:

Mariana Carvalho (Union) – 19%;

19%; Leo (We can) – 3%;

3%; Judge Euma Tourinho (MDB) – 1%;

1%; Samuel Costa (Network) – 1%;

1%; Celio Lopes (PDT) – 1%;

1%; Dr. Benedito Alves (Solidarity) – 0%;

0%; Ricardo Frota (New) – 0%.

